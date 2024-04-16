Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 731 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Webster Financial by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 58.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 117,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Webster Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

WBS opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,941 shares of company stock worth $1,545,582 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WBS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBS

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.