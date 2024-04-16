Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GM opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.04.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

