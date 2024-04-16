BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 308,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 653,009 shares.The stock last traded at $86.80 and had previously closed at $87.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.80.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 24.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BioNTech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

