Bison Wealth LLC Acquires 147 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $149.56 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.88 and its 200-day moving average is $141.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.10.

View Our Latest Report on PNC

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.