Bison Wealth LLC Buys 1,807 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SAP by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SAP by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $180.25 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.40 and a 52 week high of $199.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.97.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

