Bison Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,621,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $174.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.04. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

