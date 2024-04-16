Bison Wealth LLC Has $804,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $666.74 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $680.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $566.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Truist Financial began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.07.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

