Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 2,414 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 115,876 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202 in the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.53, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.