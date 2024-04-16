Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 8,343 Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBAB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 327.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 44,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 164.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

GBAB stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

