Bison Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $373.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.26. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $296.45 and a twelve month high of $407.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

