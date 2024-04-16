Bison Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC owned 0.31% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 70,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SVOL opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65.

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

