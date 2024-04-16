Bison Wealth LLC Sells 325 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.72. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

