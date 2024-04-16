Bison Wealth LLC Sells 99,078 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,078 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1304 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.