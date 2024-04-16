Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45.39 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $62,525.89 on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,230.77 billion and $45.39 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.14 or 0.00764711 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00040346 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00105257 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,684,175 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
