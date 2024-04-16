Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45.39 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $62,525.89 on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,230.77 billion and $45.39 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.14 or 0.00764711 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00040346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00105257 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,684,175 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

