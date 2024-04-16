Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives $14.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.64.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.63 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
