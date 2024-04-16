BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $13.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $749.67. The stock had a trading volume of 659,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,933. The business’s fifty day moving average is $808.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $754.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

