BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total value of $408,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $757.23. 249,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,261. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $808.48 and a 200 day moving average of $754.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.43.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

