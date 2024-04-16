Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,002,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,247 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:BLDEW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 24,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,621. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.85.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

