Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Blue Bird worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 828,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after buying an additional 101,482 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Blue Bird by 91.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 51,205 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth about $630,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after purchasing an additional 160,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 38.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 339,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 94,770 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. The firm had revenue of $317.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,044,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, Director Gurminder S. Bedi sold 8,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $274,212.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 50,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,044,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,257,597 shares of company stock valued at $139,735,973. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLBD. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

