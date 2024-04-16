BNB Reaches Market Cap of $80.32 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. BNB has a market cap of $80.32 billion and $1.50 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $537.13 or 0.00859436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,533,907 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,533,917.46292758. The last known price of BNB is 542.23013874 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2146 active market(s) with $1,529,916,549.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
