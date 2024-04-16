BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPDW stock opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

