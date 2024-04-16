BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 30,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 172,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,397,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.06. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNW. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

