Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Stock Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$23.48.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.10 million for the quarter.

About Boston Pizza Royalties

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.