Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BPF.UN stock opened at C$15.69 on Tuesday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$14.45 and a 1 year high of C$16.84. The stock has a market cap of C$333.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.