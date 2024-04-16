Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TZA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 10.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

