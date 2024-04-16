Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Sells $251,600.00 in Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brady Trading Down 0.1 %

Brady stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.56.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Brady’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRC. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Brady by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 158,780 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at $975,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 2,366.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,452,000 after acquiring an additional 792,094 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brady by 722.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 47,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 85.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

