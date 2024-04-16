Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,076 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.50% of Brixmor Property Group worth $34,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,760,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,911,000 after acquiring an additional 440,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,400,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,259 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after buying an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,918,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,449,000 after buying an additional 1,130,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at $925,487.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 107.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

