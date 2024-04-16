Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,320.33 and last traded at $1,315.42. 346,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,939,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,310.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,281.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,304.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1,110.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

