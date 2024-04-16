Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.67.

NYSE BR opened at $195.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.79. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $139.52 and a one year high of $210.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BR. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

