Brokerages Set Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Price Target at $65.61

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 20,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $1,164,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 392,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,375,293. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 42,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,572. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 173.10%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

