Brokerages Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Target Price at $62.56

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.91.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

