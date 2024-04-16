Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 292,698 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 124.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,698 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 2.3% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 2.83% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $11,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.79. 58,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

