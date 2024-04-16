Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 5,125 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned 0.66% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4,731.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IGEB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.55. 74,329 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1878 per share. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.