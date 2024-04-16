Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Stock Performance

RHI traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 434,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,924. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

