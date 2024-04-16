Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.8% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,407,000 after purchasing an additional 606,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,344,000 after purchasing an additional 489,350 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.09. 1,099,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.57. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

