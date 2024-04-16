Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $40.35 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $40,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,626,000 after buying an additional 1,677,942 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after buying an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,444. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

