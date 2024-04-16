Buffington Mohr McNeal Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $160.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,921,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,479. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.