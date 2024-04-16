Buffington Mohr McNeal Invests $425,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 25,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,382 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 304,386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,554,000 after buying an additional 145,124 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,041. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.57. The company has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

