Buffington Mohr McNeal Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.23. 3,704,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,185,688. The company has a market cap of $209.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average is $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.