Buffington Mohr McNeal Makes New $295,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. 150,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,358. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

