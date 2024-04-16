Buffington Mohr McNeal Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE FI traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $147.37. 980,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.71. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

