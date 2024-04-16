Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 1,000 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,898,000 after purchasing an additional 53,506 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,392,000 after purchasing an additional 322,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,256,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 339,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,525. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

