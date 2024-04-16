Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 46,176 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,176 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 760,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 595,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 34,022 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 294,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $25.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

