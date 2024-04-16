CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $379.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CACI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.27.

CACI stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CACI International has a 52 week low of $293.69 and a 52 week high of $382.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.65%. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,453.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,369.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its position in CACI International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,092,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CACI International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

