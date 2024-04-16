Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) & ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Head to Head Survey

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadre and ReWalk Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cadre alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $482.53 million 2.61 $38.64 million $1.02 32.90 ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 3.08 -$22.13 million ($2.87) -1.75

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics. ReWalk Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre 8.01% 21.85% 9.82% ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Cadre and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cadre has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.2% of Cadre shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadre and ReWalk Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 2 3 0 2.60 ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cadre currently has a consensus target price of $41.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.61%. ReWalk Robotics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.28%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Cadre.

Summary

Cadre beats ReWalk Robotics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

(Get Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, the Department of Energy, Los Alamos National Laboratories, Waste Isolation Plant, and various foreign government agencies. Cadre Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.