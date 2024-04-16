Calix (CALX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CALX opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. Calix has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 45.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Calix by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 639,780 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,149,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 51.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,148,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,543,000 after acquiring an additional 388,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CALX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

