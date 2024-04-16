Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance
Shares of CANF opened at $2.10 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14.
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Can-Fite BioPharma
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
