Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$195.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$189.00 to C$195.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$183.00.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$177.43 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$175.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$164.33.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0140399 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.62%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

