Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 843,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 6.13% of Canadian Solar worth $103,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,687 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

