Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Short Interest Down 6.3% in March

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,961,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 2,093,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 700.5 days.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:CBWBF traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,209. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $23.55.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

